Dez Bryant: Suggests he plans to sign "soon"
In response to a question posed to Bryant via Twitter pertaining to when he might sign with a new team, the wideout tweeted "soon," UPI.com reports.
In the midst of Week 4, Bryant -- who the Cowboys released back in mid-April -- remains without a team and with no known current offers. That said, as injuries build up around the league, it's conceivable that wideout-hungry squads may reach out to Bryant. In the event that he does catch on with a new team, he'd have to get up to speed with an unfamiliar playbook, as well as establish that he's in game shape. While fantasy relevance this season can't be ruled out for Bryant, such a potential outcome is far from imminent at this stage.
