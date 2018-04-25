Dez Bryant: Waiting to sign

Bryant likely will wait until after the NFL Draft to sign with a team, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Cowboys released Bryant on April 13, at which point most teams had already used up the majority of their cap space set aside for veteran acquisitions. The Ravens showed strong initial interest, but their quick pivot to Willie Snead suggests the interest wasn't mutual. The 29-year-old wideout hasn't minced words about his preference to stay in the NFC East, with New York seemingly his preferred destination. The Giants did release Brandon Marshall (ankle) last week in a move that cleared $5.2 million off their books, but the team still has a tight cap situation, not to mention greater needs than another wide receiver. Bryant might only be the third or fourth option in the passing game if he were to ultimately gets his wish, as the Giants will bring back WRs Odell Beckham (ankle) and Sterling Shepard as well as TE Evan Engram. It will be easier to get a read on potential destinations for Bryant once the draft is complete.