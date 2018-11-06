Dez Bryant: Will work out for New Orleans
Bryant is scheduled to work out for the Saints on Tuesday, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.
Since being cut by the Cowboys in April, Bryant has indicated on multiple occasions that he was on the cusp of finding work, but the 30-year-old has remained unsigned deep into the regular season. Bryant has been presumably kept himself in shape with the hope of landing with a team, so New Orleans will take a cursory look as the team aims to upgrade its wideout corps. Since Ted Ginn (knee) was placed on injured reserve Oct. 18, rookie Tre'Quan Smith has moved into the starting lineup while Cameron Meredith and Austin Carr have maintained roles in three- and four-receiver sets, but none of the three have offered meaningful production on a week-to-week basis. If Bryant shows well in his workout, the Saints could add him to the roster and see if he can provide an upgrade over the team's existing secondary passing-game options behind top receiver Michael Thomas and running back Alvin Kamara.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Waiver Wire
Even at this point in the season, there are plenty of impact names to target on the waiver...
-
MNF Reactions: Cooper's debut
Missed Monday Night Football? Chris Towers catches you up on the game and anything else you...
-
Patterson now eligible at RB
The Patriots are using Cordarrelle Patterson as a running back, so CBS is allowing Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 10
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Davis? Brees back?
We're heading down the stretch in the Fantasy regular season. Heath Cummings tells you what...
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.