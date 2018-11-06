Dez Bryant: Will work out for New Orleans

Bryant is scheduled to work out for the Saints on Tuesday, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

Since being cut by the Cowboys in April, Bryant has indicated on multiple occasions that he was on the cusp of finding work, but the 30-year-old has remained unsigned deep into the regular season. Bryant has been presumably kept himself in shape with the hope of landing with a team, so New Orleans will take a cursory look as the team aims to upgrade its wideout corps. Since Ted Ginn (knee) was placed on injured reserve Oct. 18, rookie Tre'Quan Smith has moved into the starting lineup while Cameron Meredith and Austin Carr have maintained roles in three- and four-receiver sets, but none of the three have offered meaningful production on a week-to-week basis. If Bryant shows well in his workout, the Saints could add him to the roster and see if he can provide an upgrade over the team's existing secondary passing-game options behind top receiver Michael Thomas and running back Alvin Kamara.