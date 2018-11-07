Dez Bryant: Working toward deal with New Orleans

Bryant and the Saints remain in negotiations on a contract after the wideout worked out for the team Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Though Bryant left the workout without a deal, he and his representatives remain in communication with the Saints, with "all signs" pointing to the 30-year-old eventually landing in New Orleans. Given his status as a three-time Pro Bowler, Bryant presumably has more leverage than most street free agents in his negotiations, though any contract he might sign would likely only be for the remainder of this season. If he and the Saints are ultimately able to come to terms, Bryant could quickly push for a spot in the starting ranks alongside No. 1 wideout Michael Thomas. The Saints' remaining healthy depth options at receiver -- Tre'Quan Smith, Cameron Meredith and Austin Carr -- have combined for just eight receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets over the past three games.