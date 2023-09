The Steelers signed Fitzpatrick to their practice squad Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

A 2021 fourth-round pick by the Titans, Fitzpatrick appeared in four games as a rookie but was relegated to Tennessee's practice squad in Year 2. The wideout totaled 154 receptions for 2,589 yards and 21 touchdowns in college, he's secured just five of eight targets for 49 yards and a score across five NFL regular-season games.