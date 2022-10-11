Fitzpatrick reverted to the Titans' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Fitzpatrick played five of 64 total offensive snaps for Tennessee after being elevated from the practice squad for the first time this season. The 24-year-old, who caught five passes for 49 yards and a touchdown over four games last season, did not record a statistic against Washington, and his only significant impact came on an illegal block above the waist that negated a 17-yard run by Derrick Henry. Fitzpatrick is now eligible for just two more such elevations while with the Titans this season.