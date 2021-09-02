Fitzpatrick re-joined the Titans and is now a member of the team's practice squad, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Fitzpatrick was something of a surprise cut given that the team used a fourth-round pick to select him in the 2021 NFL Draft. He didn't do a ton to impress the team in the preseason, though he did manage a 23-yard touchdown catch in the team's second exhibition. Fitzpatrick will now stick with the team as a member of the practice squad, and he could be promoted if the team faces injury among its wide receiver corps.