Fitzpatrick was waived by the Steelers on Monday, Teresa Varley of the team's official websitereports.

Fitzpatrick was added to the team's 53-man roster Sept. 14, but failed to record any stats over three contests with the Steelers, logging only three special-teams snaps. The wide receiver will now be available to be claimed by the 31 other teams in the league, though a return to Pittsburgh's practice squad seems most likely.