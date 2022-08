The Titans signed Fitzpatrick to their practice squad Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Fitzpatrick, a 2021 fourth-round pick, caught five passes for 49 yards across four games as a rookie. With Julio Jones and A.J. Brown gone, the 6-foot-2 pass catcher figured to have an easier shot at carving out a role in Tennessee's wideout room this season, but he failed to take advantage during training camp and will start a second straight season on the Titans' practice squad.