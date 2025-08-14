Dez Fitzpatrick: Waived with injury designation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fitzpatrick (undisclosed) was waived with an injury designation Thursday.
Fitzpatrick spent most of the 2024 season on the Chargers' practice squad but will miss the 2025 campaign due to his injury. The 27-year-old wide receiver has appeared in seven regular-season games.
