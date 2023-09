Pittsburgh elevated Fitzpatrick from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Thursday ahead of Monday's game versus Cleveland, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

With Diontae Johnson (hamstring) listed as doubtful for Week 2, Fitzpatrick will be available to potentially provide reinforcements at wide receiver Monday. If he can find his way onto the field, he'll be a secondary option on a passing offense that looked anemic, to put it lightly, in Week 1.