Patmon was waived by Indianapolis on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Patmon appeared in one game for the Colts this season, which was their Week 2 contest against the Jaguars. He saw six targets, hauling in two of them for 24 yards. Patmon's exit comes as the team needed to sign Chase McLaughlin to their active roster, as he had surpassed his limit of three practice-squad elevations. If he doesn't get claimed by another team, there's a chance that he could sign with the Colts' practice squad.