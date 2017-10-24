Dillon Day: Waived by Broncos
Day was waived by the Broncos on Tuesday, Ben Swanson of the Broncos' official site reports.
Day spent most of his time on the Broncos' practice squad but was moved to the active roster last Saturday due to several offensive line injuries.
