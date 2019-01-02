Dillon Mitchell: Heading to pro ranks

Mitchell announced Wednesday that he would forgo his senior season at Oregon and enter the 2019 NFL Draft, James Crepea of The Oregonian reports.

Mitchell heads to the professional ranks after wrapping up his junior campaign with a five-catch, 70-yard performance against Michigan State on Monday that earned him Most Outstanding Player honors in Oregon's Redbox Bowl win. During the contest, Mitchell also added to his program-record receiving mark (1,184 yards) and also finished the season with 75 receptions and 10 touchdowns. He possesses the quickness to succeed in the NFL and projects as a good yard-after-catch producer, though he isn't a major vertical threat at this stage of his development.