Dillon Mitchell: Turning pro after bowl win

Mitchell declared for the NFL Draft on Wednesday, fkndjsa reports.

Mitchell will forego his senior season with Oregon in order to become professional. The junior is coming off a big season in which he set the school's single-season receiving yard record with 1184 yards while tallying 75 receptions and 10 touchdowns. He possesses the quickness to succeed in the NFL and projects as a good yard-after-catch threat, but he isn't a major vertical threat and his physicality could use a little work.

