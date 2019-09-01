Mitchell was waived by the Vikings on Saturday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Mitchell was taken by the Vikings in the seventh round of the draft this past offseason and he was competing for a depth receiver and special teams role. If he clears waivers he'll be a candidate for the practice squad.

