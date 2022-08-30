site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dillon Stoner: Leaving Las Vegas
RotoWire Staff
Aug 30, 2022
Stoner has been waived by the Raiders.
Stoner was the odd-man-out on the wide receiver depth chart in Las Vegas' final roster cuts. If he ultimately clears waivers, the pass catcher will presumably be a candidate to sign with the team's practice squad.
