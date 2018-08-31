Flowers was waived by the Jets on Friday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

The undrafted free agent evidently did not show well enough to make the Jets' final 53-man roster. Flowers, who caught 54 passes for 886 yards and 13 touchdowns in college, may draw interest elsewhere in the league due to his versatility and 6-foot-2, 248-pound frame.