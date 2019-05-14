Jordan was suspended for 10 games for a violation of the NFL's PED policy, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Jordan, who is currently unsigned, violated the policy when he tested positive for Adderall after his therapeutic use exemption expired. The defensive end is coming off a rough 2018 campaign with Seattle, and the 10-game suspension, for which he has already lost an appeal, is certainly not going to do him any favors regarding his future in the league.