Dion Jordan: Released by 49ers
RotoWire Staff
Sep 6, 2020
The 49ers released
Jordan on Saturday.
Jordan served a 10-game suspension last season and didn't make much of an impact when the Raiders signed him, as he recorded just five tackles over seven games. He was afforded plenty of opportunities, too, averaging 25.1 defensive snaps per contest.
