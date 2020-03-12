Dion Lewis: Cut by Tennessee
The Titans informed Lewis of his release Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Lewis made it through two seasons of a four-year, $19.8 million contract, mostly serving as a passing-down complement to Derrick Henry. The 29-year-old scatback never came close to matching his production from a breakout 2017 campaign with New England, averaging 3.5 yards per carry and 6.7 per catch in 32 regular-season games for Tennessee. It's possible Lewis' departure opens up more receiving work for Henry, who technically is scheduled to become a free agent but likely will receive a franchise tag or extension before the new league year opens.
More News
-
Titans' Dion Lewis: Suffers from shrinking role•
-
Titans' Dion Lewis: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
Titans' Dion Lewis: Limited by shoulder injury•
-
Titans' Dion Lewis: Tending to shoulder injury•
-
Titans' Dion Lewis: Quiet to conclude regular season•
-
Titans' Dion Lewis: Leads backfield with 15 carries•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prospect Profile
LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire may not wow you with his speed, but most of his other attributes...
-
CeeDee Lamb prospect profile
CeeDee Lamb is projected by many to be the top wide receiver in the 2020 Draft class. Jamey...
-
XFL DFS Week 5 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 5 XFL DFS contests.
-
Dynasty rankings, rookies, and more
Looking for all of the Dynasty Fantasy Football and 2020 NFL Draft content currently at CBS...
-
Cam Akers Prospect Profile
Cam Akers had a good college career, but it could have been better if not for coaching changes,...
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.