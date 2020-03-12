Play

The Titans informed Lewis of his release Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Lewis made it through two seasons of a four-year, $19.8 million contract, mostly serving as a passing-down complement to Derrick Henry. The 29-year-old scatback never came close to matching his production from a breakout 2017 campaign with New England, averaging 3.5 yards per carry and 6.7 per catch in 32 regular-season games for Tennessee. It's possible Lewis' departure opens up more receiving work for Henry, who technically is scheduled to become a free agent but likely will receive a franchise tag or extension before the new league year opens.

