Dion Lewis: Heading to Tennessee

Lewis intends to sign a four-year deal with the Titans, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

The Titans land their second former-Patriot of the day, just a few hours after it was announced that Malcolm Butler was heading to Tennessee. Lewis will serve as half of a one-two punch in the backfield alongside Derrick Henry, a very similar role to that of DeMarco Murray over the past two seasons. Last season, Lewis carried a team-high 180 times for 896 yards and six touchdowns and caught 32 passes for 216 yards and another three scores in New England.