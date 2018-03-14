Dion Lewis: Heading to Tennessee
Lewis intends to sign a four-year deal with the Titans, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.
The Titans land their second former-Patriot of the day, just a few hours after it was announced that Malcolm Butler was heading to Tennessee. Lewis will serve as half of a one-two punch in the backfield alongside Derrick Henry, a very similar role to that of DeMarco Murray over the past two seasons. Last season, Lewis carried a team-high 180 times for 896 yards and six touchdowns and caught 32 passes for 216 yards and another three scores in New England.
More News
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.