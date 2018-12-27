Diontae Johnson: Heading to NFL
Johnson announced via Twitter that he will forgo his final season of eligibility and enter the 2019 NFL Draft.
A three-year contributor at Toledo with a knack for finding the end zone with 24 career receiving touchdowns, Johnson is an interesting prospect for the next level. He checks in at 5-foot-11 and 181 pounds, so he may be ticketed for slot work. Johnson's peak came as a sophomore when he stepped up in a huge way for an injured Cody Thompson and caught 74 of 107 targets for 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns. His production tailed off a bit in 2018, but part of that can be attributed to less steady quarterback play than what Johnson was treated to as a sophomore. Johnson is also a special teams contributor with four career touchdowns. He currently projects as a Day 3 selection.
