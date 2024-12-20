The Ravens have waived Johnson.
Adam Schefter of ESPN relays that as a result of the move, Johnson will go on waivers and can be claimed Monday at 4 pm ET. It remains to be seen if the veteran wideout will be claimed, but either way Johnson will now have a chance to play elsewhere following his brief and unproductive stint with the Ravens.
More News
-
Ravens' Diontae Johnson: Unavailable this week•
-
Ravens' Diontae Johnson: Suspension lifted•
-
Ravens' Diontae Johnson: Not rejoining team for Week 16•
-
Ravens' Diontae Johnson: Suspended for Week 15•
-
Ravens' Diontae Johnson: Plays zero snaps in Week 13•
-
Ravens' Diontae Johnson: Targeted once in Week 12•