Diontae Spencer: Joins Jets practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Oct 11, 2022
6:58 pm ET
Spencer signed with the Jets' practice squad Tuesday.
This will be Spencer's third time joining New York's practice squad this season. Throughout his past three seasons in the league, Spencer has been with the Broncos, where he recorded a mere 10 receptions for 54 yards.
