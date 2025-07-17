The Lions waived Wilson (undisclosed) from injured reserve with a settlement Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Wilson landed on injured reserve back in June just days after first signing with team but will now head to waivers. He will look to get healthy and catch on with another team time after having spent time with both the Cardinals and Giants last season, racking up five tackles (four solo) and a pass deflections across five outings