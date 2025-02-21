Giddens has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, per a post on his personal Instagram account.

Giddens racked up north of 200 carries in both 2023 and 2024, amassing a career-best 1,343 rushing yards and seven scores during his junior campaign this season, on a career-best 6.6 yards per attempt. The junior notched at least 21 grabs in each of the last two seasons, but Giddens graded out as one of the worst receiving backs in all of FBS last season, per PFF, due to dropping five passes. He also graded out poorly as a pass protector in 2024, but his ticks in those areas were markedly higher in 2023. Giddens certainly has the size (6-foot-1, 212 pounds) to improve on that at the next level with coaching, and he's seen a slight climb up mock draft boards recently. He'll have opportunities to bolster his draft stock at the NFL Combine and Kansas State's pro day, but he's viewed as a likely Day 3 back.