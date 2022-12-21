site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dj-turner-back-on-raiders-practice-squad | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
DJ Turner: Back on Raiders' practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Raiders signed Turner to their practice squad Tuesday.
Turner, who was waived by Las Vegas on Saturday, has since agreed to return to the team's practice squad and serve as an emergency depth option to the Raiders' wide receiver corps.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 6 min read
Dave Richard
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read