Turner (undisclosed) was removed from the Raiders' injured reserve Thursday with an injury settlment, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Turner was competing for a role providing depth at receiver before getting sidelined with an undisclosed injury. Now that he and the team have reached an injury settlement, the 26-year-old pass catcher will be free to look for a new opportunity. He failed to make a reception during his rookie campaign in Las Vegas, but did record four rushes for 26 yards across nine games.