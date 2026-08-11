DJ Turner: Let go with injury settlement

The Texans released Turner (undisclosed) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Turner was set to miss the entire 2026 season after being placed on injured reserve Aug. 4, but the settlement allows him to sign with a team once he's fully recovered from his unspecified injury. Turner joined the NFL in May of 2021 as an undrafted free agent and had his most productive regular season in 2024 with the Raiders, when he caught 16 passes (on 29 targets) for 158 yards and one touchdown while adding five carries for 33 yards and a score over 12 games. He also has experience as a returner on special teams, which could help him catch on with a team once he's healthy.