The Raiders signed Turner (knee) to the practice squad Tuesday.

Turner has been a free agent since early March, when the Raiders decided not to tender the 28-year-old wide receiver. He missed the final five games of the 2024 regular season due to a knee injury, but he has been cleared to play and will return to Las Vegas as a member of the team's practice squad. Turner would be a candidate for elevation to the active roster in Week 9 against the Jaguars if the Raiders require added depth at wide receiver.