The Raiders (undisclosed) waived Turner with an injury designation Saturday.

Turner signed a reserve/future deal with the Raiders in January after primarily playing special teams across nine appearances in 2022. The undrafted product out of Pittsburgh was competing for a roster spot during training camp before suffering the undisclosed injury. If Turner clears waivers, he'll revert to the Raiders' injured reserve and be forced to miss the entire 2023 campaign unless he reaches an injury settlement.