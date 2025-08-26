The Chargers are waiving Uiagalelei on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Uiagalelei has spent the entire offseason developing in Los Angeles, having signed with the team in April shortly after going undrafted out of Florida State, but all of Justin Herbert, Taylor Heinicke and Trey Lance have been entrenched above him on the depth chart. He seems a candidate to resurface on the practice squad, if he goes unclaimed on waivers.