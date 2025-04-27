Uiagalelei is slated to sign with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Uiagalelei finished his five-year college career in Florida State in 2024 after transferring from Clemson. He completed 53.8 percent of his passes for 1,065 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions in five games for the Seminoles before suffering a season-ending injury to his right hand. Uiagalelei will have the opportunity to compete against Taylor Heinicke and Trey Lance for the Chargers' backup quarterback role behind Justin Herbert during OTAs and training camp.