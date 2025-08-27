The Chargers signed Uiagalelei to their practice squad Wednesday.

The undrafted rookie free agent wasn't able to box out Trey Lance for a spot on the Chargers' final 53-man roster for 2025, but he'll continue to contribute to the team as a member of the practice squad. It would probably take an injury to either Lance or starter Justin Herbert for Uiagalelei to be considered as a candidate to get called up to the active roster.