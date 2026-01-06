Uiagalelei reverted to the Chargers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Uiagalelei spent the entire 2025 season on the Chargers' practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster for the first time Saturday and served as the team's backup quarterback behind Trey Lance for Sunday's 19-3 loss to the Broncos, though the former didn't end up playing a single snap. Uiagalelei is unlikely to see playoff action unless both Justin Herbert and Lance were to miss time.