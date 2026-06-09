Can De'Von Achane survive play-caller Bobby Slowik's new Dolphins offense in Fantasy Football?

More than half the NFL is moving to new play-callers in 2026, which throws much of what we know about player value in Fantasy Football leagues into question. Before the action ramps up for teams this summer, we thought it would be wise to take a crash course in what to expect from each new offense.

Dave Richard has ranked all 18 new play-callers by worst for Fantasy to best, and we're going team by team through his rankings to see how your perception of every key player in Fantasy should change to get you ready for Fantasy Football draft season. Up at No. 15: Bobby Slowik and the Dolphins.

Who's the new play-caller?

Bobby Slowik was promoted from passing game coordinator to offensive coordinator under new head coach Jeff Hafley. He last called plays for the Texans in 2023-24. His scheme is predominantly West Coast offense-based.

What's expected this year?

Slowik told the media that the Miami offense will be "very similar" to what Malik Willis did in Green Bay (which was also West Coast). That offense ran the ball A LOT when Willis played (66.9% of their plays over two seasons), including Willis taking 20.8% of the carries, including scrambles.

When Willis threw with the Pack, 70.5% of his throws went to wide receivers (a lot of shorter horizontal routes and a handful of dazzling downfield plays), leaving 18.2% to tight ends -- and just 10.2% to running backs. Slowik's rate to running backs in Houston was 16%. A decent rate is 18%.

Winners and losers for Fantasy

De'Von Achane's efficiency should be good with a rushing threat like Willis lined up next to him, and the offensive line is improved, but it's s-c-a-r-y to think about what a downturn in targets would mean for Achane, given Willis' tendencies. It shouldn't surprise you that 43 percent of Achane's PPR numbers last year came from work in the passing game. Achane didn't participate in their June minicamp, but Slowik called just a few designed pass plays to the Dolphins RBs, and there were even fewer checkdowns from Willis. Slowik said running backs would "absolutely" be part of the passing game and that Willis knows they're "a big part of what we do," but it figures to be a tough tendency for the QB to break.

Willis is a first-time starter, and he's known for his legs, but I think Willis will be asked to throw more than you might think. He's got a live arm and showed proper processing on multiple occasions with the Packers as well as in their June minicamp. Slowik called pass plays 59% of the time in Houston, including top-seven pass rates on third downs (82.3% in 2023, 84% in 2024). That's a lot. Willis' rushing ability is what will draw smart Fantasy managers to him, but don't discount the value his arm brings.

On paper, Miami's pass-catching group is grandma-got-another-facelift ugly. In June, it was short-but-quick receiver Malik Washington and veteran tight end Greg Dulcich who were in sync the most with Willis. If their depth chart remains untouched and no rookie can ascend, then these two might have the best shot at getting 50-plus receptions from Willis.