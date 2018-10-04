Dolphins' A.J. Derby: Absent for practice
Derby (foot) wasn't present for Thursday's practice, Chris Perkins of The Athletic reports.
Derby has opened Week 5 preparations with back-to-back absences from practice, a development that doesn't bode well for his odds of suiting up Sunday in Cincinnati. Unless Derby takes part in Friday's practice to offer more optimism about his prospects heading into the weekend, rookie Mike Gesicki will likely be in store for a second straight game as the Dolphins' primary tight end.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Boyd vs, Sanders for Week 5 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Tyler Boyd vs. Emmanuel...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Top Week 5 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
8 things to know for Week 5
Mark Ingram and Julian Edelman have served their sentences. Heath Cummings tells you what that...
-
Latest news: Gronk in for TNF?
With plenty of big names on the injury report for Thursday Night Football, you need to check...