Derby (foot) wasn't present for Thursday's practice, Chris Perkins of The Athletic reports.

Derby has opened Week 5 preparations with back-to-back absences from practice, a development that doesn't bode well for his odds of suiting up Sunday in Cincinnati. Unless Derby takes part in Friday's practice to offer more optimism about his prospects heading into the weekend, rookie Mike Gesicki will likely be in store for a second straight game as the Dolphins' primary tight end.

