Dolphins' A.J. Derby: Absent from practice
Derby (foot) wasn't present for the start of Wednesday's practice, Chris Perkins of The Athletic reports.
Unless Derby joins the Dolphins for the portion of the session closed to the media and logs some on-field work, he'll go down as a non-participant in the team's first practice of the week. After the foot injury forced Derby's early departure in the Dolphins' Week 3 win over the Raiders, rookie Mike Gesicki handled the bulk of the snaps at tight end, finishing with three catches for 31 yards.
