Derby (foot) is present for Wednesday's practice, Chris Perkins of The Athletic reports.

Derby has sat out of the Dolphins' past two games without practicing in any capacity beforehand, so the fact that he's out there at all Wednesday suggests he's taken a step forward in his recovery. It's unclear how much on-field work he'll be able to put in during the Dolphins' first session of the week, but it at least tentatively appears that Derby has a shot at playing Sunday against the Bears. Mike Gesicki has acted as the Dolphins' primary tight end while Derby has been sidelined the past two weeks, hauling in four of seven targets for 35 yards.

More News
Our Latest Stories