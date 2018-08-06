Dolphins' A.J. Derby: Back at practice
Derby rejoined the Dolphins for practice Monday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Derby, who seems to have recovered from his foot issue, was unable to fully participate in the previous week of practices. In the 26-year-old's absence, rookie Mike Gesicki received larger portion of first-team reps and has hugely impressed as a pass catcher. Now healthy, Derby will hope to recover lost ground in the team's tight end battle.
