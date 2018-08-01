Derby (foot) is not practicing Wednesday and is considered day-to-day, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Though Derby's injury doesn't seem serious, time spent sidelined during training camp doesn't help the tight end's chances of securing a roster spot. The 26-year-old faces competition from rookies Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe, in addition to veteran blocking specialist MarQueis Gray. Derby logged snaps with the first-team offense prior to his injury, and will attempt to get healthy and pick up where he left off.