Dolphins' A.J. Derby: Faces competition from rookies
Derby faces added competition for a role in Miami offense following the drafting of Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe, the Sun-Sentinel reports.
Gesicki (second round) and Smythe (fourth round) look like roster locks considering the draft capital needed to acquire them. With that in mind, Derby figures to battle with MarQueis Gray, A.J. Gavin Escobar and Thomas Duarte depth slotting on the Dolphins' TE depth chart.
