Derby and MarQueis Gray were both on the field for the first snap of training camp with the first-string offense, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.

Formations with multiple tight ends probably won't be a huge part of Miami's offense, as head coach Adam Gase has long favored three-wide sets and currently has at least four receivers who warrant significant playing time. Despite their slotting on the first day of camp, Derby and Gray may ultimately end up competing for one roster spot, considering rookies Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe are locks to make the team. Gesicki is probably the only one of the bunch with enough of a ceiling to warrant fantasy consideration.