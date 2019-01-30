Derby (foot) finished the 2018 campaign with three catches for 48 yards and a touchdown in four games.

Derby missed most of the season while nursing a foot injury that eventually landed him to injured reserve in early December. He did average 31 snaps on offense in his four appearances, opening the season as Miami's top pass-catching option at tight end. The team surely wants 2018 second-round pick Mike Gesicki to seize that role in 2019, but there may still be room for Derby on the roster as a depth tight end and special teamer. The 27-year-old can also weigh other options, as he'll become an unrestricted free agent in March if he doesn't re-sign with the Dolphin first.