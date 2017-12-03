Dolphins' A.J. Derby: Inactive in Week 13
Derby (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 13 tilt against the Broncos.
Derby had been claimed off waivers by the Dolphins last Tuesday after the Broncos had jettisoned him from injured reserve, but the shoulder injury that had earned him that designation didn't prevent him from practicing fully with his new team both Thursday and Friday. Therefore, while Derby was evidently healthy enough to take the field against his former teammates Sunday, he'll apparently have to wait at least one more week for his Miami debut.
