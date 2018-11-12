Derby caught one of two targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 31-12 loss to the Packers.

Derby returned to the field for the first time since Week 3, and led Miami's tight end group in both offensive snaps (30) and targets. It appears that Derby is the No. 1 tight end in the Dolphins' lackluster offense, but he's nonetheless unlikely to achieve fantasy relevance while sharing time with Nick O'Leary and Mike Gesicki.