Derby (foot/knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Derby continues to manage a lingering foot issue which he's dealt with for the majority of the season. The 27-year-old's availability for Week 12 is murky at best, and it's concerning that he was unable to get fully healthy during the Dolphins' bye. Even if Derby is able to suit up against the Colts on Sunday, he'll likely split snaps and targets fairly evenly with fellow tight ends Mike Gesicki and Nick O'Leary.

