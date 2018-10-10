Derby (foot) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Derby's return Wednesday marks his first practice session since he sustained the foot injury against the Raiders in Week 3. The 27-year-old's participation at Thursday and Friday's practices should provide a better idea of his potential availability for Sunday's game against the Bears. Mike Gesicki would continue to fill in as the Dolphins' primary tight end if Derby is ultimately ruled out.

