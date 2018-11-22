The Dolphins listed Derby (foot/knee) as a limited participant on Thursday's estimated practice report, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

It represents no change in Derby's level of practice participation from what he was able to do Wednesday. If Derby upgrades to full participation for the Dolphins' final practice of the week Friday, he should be a decent bet to suit up Sunday against the Colts. Prior to the Dolphins' Week 11 bye, Derby returned from a six-game absence to play 30 offensive snaps in the team's 31-12 loss to the Packers on Nov. 11.

